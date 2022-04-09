StockNews.com Upgrades Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) to “Hold”

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SUM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Shares of SUM stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. Summit Materials has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $41.46.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 33.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 107,523 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 6.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 25.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.