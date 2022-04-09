StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded StoneCo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.