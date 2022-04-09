Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,713 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 83,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,307,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $269.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.49. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $236.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.