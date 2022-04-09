Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.56

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $2.15. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 118,105 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 200,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 129,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 60,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

