Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.56

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $2.15. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 118,105 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMT)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
