Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SUUIF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.28.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

