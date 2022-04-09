Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.98

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.98 and traded as low as $15.69. Surrey Bancorp shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 267 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

Get Surrey Bancorp alerts:

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, and Virginia and the surrounding area. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, overdrafts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surrey Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrey Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.