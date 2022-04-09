SVB Leerink Comments on IMARA Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMRA)

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMARA in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.53). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for IMARA’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. IMARA has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.72.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.26. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 19,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $30,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 65,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,674.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 145,247 shares of company stock worth $203,648 and sold 488,307 shares worth $556,539. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in IMARA by 2,122.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 805,786 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in IMARA during the third quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMARA by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 439,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IMARA by 33.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 106,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

