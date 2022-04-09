Swerve Price Reaches $0.21 (SWRV)

Swerve (SWRV) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, Swerve has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. Swerve has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $932,759.00 worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swerve Profile

SWRV is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,439,489 coins and its circulating supply is 16,253,097 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

