Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 90 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN – Get Rating) received a CHF 90 price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SREN. UBS Group set a CHF 75 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 90 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 103 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 110 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of CHF 81.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.