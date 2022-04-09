Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Position Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.09% of Syneos Health worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,202,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,059,000 after purchasing an additional 109,566 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 42.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,488,000 after purchasing an additional 653,520 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,806,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,116,000 after purchasing an additional 45,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.08. 397,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,272. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.15. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.48 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

