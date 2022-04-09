Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its stake in Synopsys by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 20,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Synopsys by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $8,139,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $319.83 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

