Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.58 on Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $369.02 million and $4.46 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001359 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.19 or 0.00263252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013760 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001010 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 637,220,903 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.