Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.23.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TKO shares. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
TKO traded up C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$2.77. 174,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,156. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.92 and a 52 week high of C$3.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$793.02 million and a PE ratio of 21.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.59.
In other Taseko Mines news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,960. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $319,200.
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
