Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TKO shares. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

TKO traded up C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$2.77. 174,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,156. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.92 and a 52 week high of C$3.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$793.02 million and a PE ratio of 21.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.59.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$102.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,960. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $319,200.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

