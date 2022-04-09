Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on TKO. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.23.
TSE:TKO opened at C$2.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$793.02 million and a P/E ratio of 21.47. Taseko Mines has a one year low of C$1.92 and a one year high of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.41.
In other news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,960. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $319,200.
About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
