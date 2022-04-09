Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TKO. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.23.

TSE:TKO opened at C$2.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$793.02 million and a P/E ratio of 21.47. Taseko Mines has a one year low of C$1.92 and a one year high of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$102.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,960. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $319,200.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

