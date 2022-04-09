TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 52.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 82.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $124.76 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $123.65 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.44 and its 200-day moving average is $147.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

