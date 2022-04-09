Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

TEI traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 104,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,915. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $8.23.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 47,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.