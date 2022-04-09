Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE TPX opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,551,000 after purchasing an additional 199,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

