Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $744.03 Million

Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) will announce $744.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $731.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $765.00 million. Teradyne posted sales of $781.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,919. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

