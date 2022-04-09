Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Terminix Global by 8,018.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Terminix Global by 1,586.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Terminix Global by 261.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TMX stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $53.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

TMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Terminix Global Profile (Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

