Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Terran Orbital stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. Terran Orbital has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $12.69.
