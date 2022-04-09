TFG Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 589.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,086,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,705. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $155.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.