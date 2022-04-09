TFG Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.87. 1,313,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,675. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average is $73.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AOS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

