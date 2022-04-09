TFG Advisers LLC Sells 256 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.1% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 368,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $79,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,438,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,600. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

