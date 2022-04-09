TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in TFI International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TFI International by 25.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.38.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

About TFI International (Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

