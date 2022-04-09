The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($62.30) to GBX 4,550 ($59.67) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of The Berkeley Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($72.66) to GBX 5,300 ($69.51) in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,288.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

