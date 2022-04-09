The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $54,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 105.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.95.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.20. 6,524,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,580,198. The company has a market cap of $103.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.92. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

