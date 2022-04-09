The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from The City of London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CTY stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.57) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 405.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 396.82. The City of London Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 363.28 ($4.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 425.50 ($5.58).

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

