The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from The City of London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CTY stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.57) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 405.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 396.82. The City of London Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 363.28 ($4.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 425.50 ($5.58).
About The City of London Investment Trust (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.