The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.82

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.82 and traded as high as $34.94. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 2,286 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $901,000.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SRV)
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
