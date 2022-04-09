The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.82

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.82 and traded as high as $34.94. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 2,286 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $109,987.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $901,000.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SRV)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

