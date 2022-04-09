The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €780.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($857.14) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €695.00 ($763.74) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($769.23) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($906.59) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($879.12) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($989.01) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kering presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €777.58 ($854.49).

Shares of KER stock opened at €551.30 ($605.82) on Wednesday. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($458.68). The company has a 50 day moving average of €606.70 and a 200-day moving average of €649.71.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

