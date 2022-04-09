The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target to $11.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 843,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,398 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 299,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 435,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 64,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $799,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

