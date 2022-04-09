The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $160.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

SWK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $140.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.04. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $136.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,066,000 after purchasing an additional 806,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,552,000 after purchasing an additional 475,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,119,000 after purchasing an additional 429,103 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,736,000 after buying an additional 198,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,914,000 after buying an additional 83,528 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.