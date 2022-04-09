The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.13. 1,839,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.