The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Hershey were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 84.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.73.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.72. 1,073,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $156.87 and a 52 week high of $224.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.23.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,017,837 shares of company stock valued at $207,042,442. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

