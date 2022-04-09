The Progressive Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progressive in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

PGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $118.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. Progressive has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $120.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day moving average of $101.91.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,630 shares of company stock worth $8,916,018. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

