The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

Shares of DIS remained flat at $$131.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,701,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $190.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

