Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.42

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 11,286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.