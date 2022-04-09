Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on THR. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

THR stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.60 million, a P/E ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 321,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 36,251 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Thermon Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 326,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Thermon Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

