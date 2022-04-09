TheStreet Lowers Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Elm Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
NASDAQ GECC opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $23.10.
About Great Elm Capital (Get Rating)
Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.
