TheStreet Lowers Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Elm Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ GECC opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 353,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 37,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

