Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,291,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $1,343,800.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $1,354,600.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $1,326,800.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,321,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $1,354,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $1,242,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $1,172,800.00.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $64.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.10.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

