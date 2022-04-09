Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 21,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,130,008 shares.The stock last traded at $81.69 and had previously closed at $79.43.

Specifically, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.94.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

