Tiaa Fsb Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.99 and a 200-day moving average of $125.15. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

