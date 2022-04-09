Tiaa Fsb Sells 317 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Ameren stock opened at $97.07 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $97.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average is $86.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.46%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $146,586.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

