Tiaa Fsb Sells 849 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,591,000 after buying an additional 126,823 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after buying an additional 4,294,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,730,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,284,000 after buying an additional 58,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eversource Energy by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,251,000 after buying an additional 548,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $895,464 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

NYSE:ES opened at $92.53 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $93.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average of $85.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 72.03%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

