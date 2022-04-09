Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,404 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $80.24 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $88.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.16.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
