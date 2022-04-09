Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $810,186.27 and $902,229.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tidal Finance Profile

TIDAL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

