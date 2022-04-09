Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Tilray posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLRY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Tilray by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,489,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,523,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tilray by 581.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,611 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Tilray by 8.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,201,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 97,591 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tilray by 3.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tilray stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.40. 24,339,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,087,924. Tilray has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

