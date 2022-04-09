Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) PT Raised to $8.40 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.90 to $8.40 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TLRY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. Tilray has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Tilray by 157.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 48.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

