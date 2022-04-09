Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Stock Price Down 6%

Tilray Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) fell 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.48 and last traded at C$8.55. 263,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,319,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tilray from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.80.

Get Tilray alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.51.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.