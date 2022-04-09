Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Stock Price Down 6%

Tilray Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) fell 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.48 and last traded at C$8.55. 263,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,319,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.10.
A number of brokerages have commented on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tilray from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.80.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.51.
Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.