TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$152.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$145.00 to C$152.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close.

X has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$146.75.

TSE X opened at C$131.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$130.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$130.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$121.42 and a 52 week high of C$145.69.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$252.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.5199999 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

