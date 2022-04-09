TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$152.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$145.00 to C$152.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close.
X has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$146.75.
TSE X opened at C$131.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$130.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$130.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$121.42 and a 52 week high of C$145.69.
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
