Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $4,102,000. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $3,173,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.80. 1,935,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,645. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.65. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $44.84 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

